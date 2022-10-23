Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 10,181 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,306 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,181 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $25,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 36.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Credicorp by 11.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Credicorp by 23.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Credicorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Credicorp by 20.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Credicorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $128.05 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $151.32 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $133.15 on Friday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $108.05 and a 1 year high of $182.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The bank reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($0.07). Credicorp had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 15.21 EPS for the current year.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

