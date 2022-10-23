Head-To-Head Analysis: Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) & Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK)

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) and Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.1% of Otonomy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of Hookipa Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Otonomy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Hookipa Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Otonomy and Hookipa Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomy $130,000.00 49.45 -$51.18 million ($0.78) -0.14 Hookipa Pharma $18.45 million 3.62 -$75.66 million ($1.89) -0.65

Analyst Ratings

Otonomy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hookipa Pharma. Hookipa Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Otonomy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Otonomy and Hookipa Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomy 0 2 2 0 2.50 Hookipa Pharma 0 2 5 0 2.71

Otonomy presently has a consensus price target of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 2,781.21%. Hookipa Pharma has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 555.74%. Given Otonomy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Otonomy is more favorable than Hookipa Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares Otonomy and Hookipa Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomy N/A -107.93% -60.24% Hookipa Pharma -632.09% -63.32% -47.53%

Volatility and Risk

Otonomy has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hookipa Pharma has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Otonomy beats Hookipa Pharma on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties. It also develops OTO-510, an otoprotectant for the prevention of cisplatin-induced hearing loss; OTO-825, a gene therapy for the treatment of congenital hearing loss; and OTO-6XX induces hair cell repair and regeneration for the treatment of severe hearing loss. The company has license agreements with University of California and DURECT Corporation; and strategic collaboration with Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation to develop and commercialize gene therapy for congenital hearing loss. Otonomy, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors. Its lead oncology product candidates are HB-201 and HB-202 that are in preclinical studies for the treatment of human papillomavirus-positive cancers. The company has a collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to develop arenavirus based therapeutics to treat hepatitis B virus and human immunodeficiency virus infections. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

