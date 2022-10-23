Head-To-Head Analysis: Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) & Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP)

Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Rating) and Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.4% of Guided Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.8% of Guided Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Precision Optics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Guided Therapeutics alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Guided Therapeutics and Precision Optics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guided Therapeutics -2,193.26% N/A -104.47% Precision Optics -5.93% -12.10% -6.41%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guided Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Guided Therapeutics and Precision Optics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Volatility & Risk

Guided Therapeutics has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision Optics has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Guided Therapeutics and Precision Optics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guided Therapeutics $80,000.00 179.18 -$2.07 million N/A N/A Precision Optics $15.68 million 2.13 -$930,000.00 ($0.06) -32.84

Precision Optics has higher revenue and earnings than Guided Therapeutics.

Summary

Guided Therapeutics beats Precision Optics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guided Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Guided Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing medical devices. It focuses on the commercialization of LuViva, a non-invasive cervical cancer detection device that identifies cervical cancers and precancers painlessly, non-invasively, and at the point-of-care by scanning the cervix with light, then analyzing the light reflected and fluorescent light. The company was formerly known as SpectRx, Inc. and changed its name to Guided Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2008. Guided Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

About Precision Optics

(Get Rating)

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. The company offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians. It also provides components and assemblies, which are designed for industrial and military use. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers through medical device companies. Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Gardner, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Guided Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guided Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.