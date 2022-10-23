Head to Head Survey: VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) vs. Woodside Energy Group (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) and Woodside Energy Group (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VAALCO Energy and Woodside Energy Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VAALCO Energy $199.07 million 1.63 $81.84 million $1.56 3.53 Woodside Energy Group $6.96 billion 3.23 $1.98 billion N/A N/A

Woodside Energy Group has higher revenue and earnings than VAALCO Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

VAALCO Energy has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Woodside Energy Group has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for VAALCO Energy and Woodside Energy Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VAALCO Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Woodside Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.6% of VAALCO Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of VAALCO Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares VAALCO Energy and Woodside Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VAALCO Energy 31.98% 51.52% 25.90% Woodside Energy Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

VAALCO Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Woodside Energy Group pays an annual dividend of $2.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. VAALCO Energy pays out 8.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

VAALCO Energy beats Woodside Energy Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects. The company was formerly known as Woodside Petroleum Ltd and changed its name to Woodside Energy Group Ltd in May 2022. Woodside Energy Group Ltd was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

