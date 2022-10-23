Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Lifted to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $5.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $4.75.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Hecla Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.75 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $5.25 to $4.75 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.38.

Hecla Mining stock opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 1.94. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $7.66.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.50 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.0063 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is -15.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 152,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 18,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 15,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

