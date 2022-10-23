Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Heidrick & Struggles International has set its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $298.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.54 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 6.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Heidrick & Struggles International Price Performance

NASDAQ HSII opened at $28.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $568.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.36. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $49.30.

Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.35%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSII. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 3,000 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $95,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,881 shares in the company, valued at $757,027.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heidrick & Struggles International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter worth $594,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 21.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 39,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.4% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 6,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.