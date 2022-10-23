Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.00-$9.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00 billion-$2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.16 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HELE. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, CL King decreased their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Helen of Troy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $194.67.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,318. Helen of Troy has a 52-week low of $85.32 and a 52-week high of $256.26. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.06. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $521.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter worth $294,000.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

