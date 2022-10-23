Helium (HNT) Trading Down 8.2% Over Last 7 Days

Helium (HNT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. Helium has a market cap of $531.57 million and $3.25 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helium coin can now be bought for $4.12 or 0.00021468 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Helium has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
Helium Coin Profile
Helium (HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 129,003,728 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official website is www.helium.com. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Helium is chat.helium.com.
Helium Coin Trading
