HI Price Down 4.8% Over Last Week (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 23rd. HI has a total market cap of $134.89 million and $727,375.00 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HI has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One HI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0487 or 0.00000250 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,500.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007172 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003445 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006324 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00021797 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00056775 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00045859 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022449 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005099 BTC.

About HI

HI (HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,193,524,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,193,524,008 with 503,699,436 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.04979435 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $840,827.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

