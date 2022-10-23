Hills Bank & Trust Co Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 895.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX opened at $173.19 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $110.73 and a one year high of $182.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.25.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

