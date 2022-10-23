Hive (HIVE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.13 Million

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 23rd. Hive has a market cap of $207.08 million and $3.13 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00002400 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Hive has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hive Profile

Hive (HIVE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 449,650,827 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official website is hive.io. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hive Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency.Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain.The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

