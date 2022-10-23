Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC reduced its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 38,115 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 21.2% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.2% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.3% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Sean M. Clayton acquired 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.67 per share, with a total value of $49,669.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 745 shares in the company, valued at $49,669.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $400,464.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,260.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean M. Clayton acquired 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,669.15. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,669.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HZNP shares. SVB Leerink cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.38.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $63.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $57.84 and a fifty-two week high of $120.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.86.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $876.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.82 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

