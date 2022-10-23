Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) and Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) Head to Head Analysis

Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT – Get Rating) and Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Radiant Logistics and Hub Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radiant Logistics 3.15% 34.50% 12.57% Hub Group 6.32% 22.89% 12.78%

Volatility and Risk

Radiant Logistics has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hub Group has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Radiant Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A Hub Group 0 4 10 0 2.71

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Radiant Logistics and Hub Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Hub Group has a consensus target price of $95.56, indicating a potential upside of 33.49%. Given Hub Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hub Group is more favorable than Radiant Logistics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.8% of Radiant Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of Hub Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.6% of Radiant Logistics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Hub Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Radiant Logistics and Hub Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radiant Logistics $1.48 billion 0.19 $46.64 million $0.92 6.28 Hub Group $4.23 billion 0.59 $171.47 million $9.37 7.64

Hub Group has higher revenue and earnings than Radiant Logistics. Radiant Logistics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hub Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hub Group beats Radiant Logistics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc., a third-party logistics company, provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services. It also provides other value-added supply chain services, including materials management and distribution services, as well as customs house brokerage services. The company serves consumer goods, food and beverage, manufacturing, and retail customers through a network of company-owned and strategic operating partner locations under the Radiant, Radiant Canada, Clipper, Airgroup, Adcom, DBA, and Service By Air brands. Radiant Logistics, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Renton, Washington.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc., a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation. Its logistics services comprise full outsource logistics solution, transportation management, freight consolidation, warehousing and fulfillment, final mile delivery, and parcel and international services. The company also provides dry van, expedited, less-than-truckload, refrigerated, and flatbed truck brokerage services. It offers a fleet of approximately 1,000 tractors and 4,600 trailers to its customers, as well as the driver staffing, management, and infrastructure. The company serves a range of industries, including retail, consumer products, and durable goods. As of December 31, 2021, it owned approximately 43,750 dry, 53-foot containers, as well as 450 refrigerated, 53-foot containers; and leased approximately 250 dry, 53-foot containers. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois.

