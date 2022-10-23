Hxro Price Tops $0.19 on Major Exchanges (HXRO)

Hxro (HXRO) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One Hxro token can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000968 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hxro has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. Hxro has a total market capitalization of $81.15 million and approximately $10,688.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Hxro

Hxro was first traded on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,521,116 tokens. Hxro’s official website is hxro.io. Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @realhxro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hxro

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

