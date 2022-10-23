Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Idera Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.39 on Thursday. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.46.
Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Idera Pharmaceuticals
Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Idera Pharmaceuticals (IDRA)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.