Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2022

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRAGet Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.39 on Thursday. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.46.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Idera Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 12.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.