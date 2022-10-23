Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.39 on Thursday. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.46.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 12.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

