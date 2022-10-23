IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.99 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for IDEX in a report released on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.01. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for IDEX’s current full-year earnings is $7.94 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.42 EPS.
IEX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.
IDEX Stock Up 2.3 %
IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.12. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $796.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEX
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 9.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 11.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IDEX Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 35.82%.
IDEX Company Profile
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
Read More
