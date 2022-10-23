Immutable X 24 Hour Volume Hits $13.94 Million (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. During the last seven days, Immutable X has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. One Immutable X token can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00002904 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Immutable X has a market capitalization of $322.14 million and $13.94 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002882 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000328 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,572.72 or 0.28502462 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000524 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00011132 BTC.
Immutable X Profile
Immutable X’s genesis date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Immutable X Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Immutable X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.
