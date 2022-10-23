Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IMH opened at $0.28 on Thursday. Impac Mortgage has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83.

Get Impac Mortgage alerts:

Impac Mortgage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.