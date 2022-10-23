Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.28

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.28 and traded as low as $9.51. Impala Platinum shares last traded at $9.78, with a volume of 123,326 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Investec raised shares of Impala Platinum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Impala Platinum Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.37.

Impala Platinum Increases Dividend

About Impala Platinum

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.4471 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.45%. This is an increase from Impala Platinum’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd.

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in the mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs). The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, and by-products. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe.

