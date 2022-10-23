Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.28

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.28 and traded as low as $9.51. Impala Platinum shares last traded at $9.78, with a volume of 123,326 shares trading hands.
Separately, Investec raised shares of Impala Platinum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.37.
Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in the mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs). The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, and by-products. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe.
