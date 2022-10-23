IndiGG (INDI) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $123.60 Million

IndiGG (INDI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. Over the last seven days, IndiGG has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One IndiGG token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000600 BTC on exchanges. IndiGG has a total market cap of $123.60 million and $71,959.00 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IndiGG Token Profile

IndiGG’s launch date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IndiGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IndiGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

