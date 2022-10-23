Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Receives $21.06 Average Target Price from Analysts

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.06.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INFY shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Infosys to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Susquehanna cut shares of Infosys from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

NYSE INFY opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. Infosys has a 1 year low of $16.39 and a 1 year high of $26.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average of $18.98. The company has a market capitalization of $77.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 0.3% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 22,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 1.5% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 160.1% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. 13.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

