Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Bought by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,056,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,600 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 0.26% of Ingersoll Rand worth $44,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,188,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 17.9% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 177,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after buying an additional 26,912 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 406.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 3.5 %

In related news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $194,946.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,122.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,016,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,351.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $194,946.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,122.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:IR opened at $46.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.20. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $62.64. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.032 dividend. This is an increase from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.00%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.