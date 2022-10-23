Insider Selling: Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) CTO Sells $288,400.00 in Stock

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total value of $288,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,005,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,441,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ming Yan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cytek Biosciences alerts:

On Monday, September 19th, Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $248,400.00.

On Friday, August 19th, Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $272,400.00.

Cytek Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Cytek Biosciences stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average of $11.82. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -752.50 and a beta of -0.08.

Institutional Trading of Cytek Biosciences

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Cytek Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $40.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.34 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 64.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 31.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 514.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. 43.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTKB shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.