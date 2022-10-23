Insider Selling: G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Director Sells $175,500.00 in Stock

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) Director Mark A. Velleca sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

G1 Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of GTHX stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.38. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.84. The firm has a market cap of $466.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.89.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 140.17% and a negative net margin of 608.36%. Analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of G1 Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

GTHX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, G1 Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

