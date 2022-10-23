Insider Selling: G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Director Sells $175,500.00 in Stock

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) Director Mark A. Velleca sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
G1 Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of GTHX stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.38. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.84. The firm has a market cap of $466.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.89.
G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 140.17% and a negative net margin of 608.36%. Analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GTHX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, G1 Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.
About G1 Therapeutics
G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.
