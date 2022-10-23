Insider Selling: Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) SVP Sells $46,811.36 in Stock

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $46,811.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,495.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Nestor Chylak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 12th, Robert Nestor Chylak sold 1,809 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $68,362.11.

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $40.35 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.95 and a twelve month high of $73.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.88.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $372.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 29.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 8.44%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 25,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 18,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 930,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,136,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 170,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after buying an additional 9,219 shares in the last quarter. 99.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

