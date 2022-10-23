International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Position Boosted by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock opened at $129.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $144.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.32 billion, a PE ratio of 94.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.04.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 481.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In related news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.