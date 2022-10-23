International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG reduced its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 685,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 103,703 shares during the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances comprises approximately 1.5% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $81,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,718.2% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 512.5% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 330.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IFF opened at $94.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $83.14 and a one year high of $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.32.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.12. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.60%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $153.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $159.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.07.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

