Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Holdings Boosted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,910 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $33,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $825,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.3% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 30,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,400,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG stock opened at $218.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $243.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.78.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,162 shares of company stock valued at $22,062,916. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

