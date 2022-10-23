Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Stock Holdings Increased by Peterson Wealth Management

Peterson Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 32,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,875,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter.

SPHD opened at $40.78 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $49.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.65 and its 200-day moving average is $44.73.

