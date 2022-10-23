Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October 23rd (ARIS, BRDCY, CL, CNHI, CSTR, DOCS, DXPE, FUN, HUN, RCM)

Oct 23rd, 2022

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, October 23rd:

Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS). They issued a $28.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

