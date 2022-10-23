IoT Chain (ITC) One Day Volume Tops $4,674.00

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. One IoT Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, IoT Chain has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar. IoT Chain has a total market capitalization of $27,474.90 and approximately $4,674.00 worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About IoT Chain

IoT Chain launched on November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 tokens. IoT Chain’s official website is iotchain.io. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @iot_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is https://reddit.com/r/iotchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IoT Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem.IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers.”

