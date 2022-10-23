IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Boosts Position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,475,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 70,761 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned approximately 0.46% of Amyris worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Amyris in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Amyris in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Amyris in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Amyris in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Amyris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amyris

In other news, Director Frank Kung sold 1,080,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $4,106,568.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,460 shares in the company, valued at $415,948. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,665,676 shares of company stock worth $10,623,569 over the last 90 days. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amyris Price Performance

NASDAQ AMRS traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $2.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,710,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,405,571. Amyris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.78.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amyris from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Roth Capital downgraded Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Amyris Profile

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

Featured Stories

