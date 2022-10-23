IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Boosts Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,445,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,323,807,000 after purchasing an additional 59,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,364,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,305,766,000 after acquiring an additional 262,334 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,822,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $850,265,000 after acquiring an additional 228,682 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,694,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $599,472,000 after acquiring an additional 208,321 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $373,991,000 after acquiring an additional 44,551 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total transaction of $670,981.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 682,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,086,779.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total value of $127,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,265.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total value of $670,981.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,086,779.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,340,848 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VeriSign Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on VeriSign in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

VRSN traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.15. 820,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,304. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.98. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.25 and a 52 week high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.77 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 59.09%. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

About VeriSign

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.