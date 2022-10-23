IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $10.51 Million Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances accounts for about 2.1% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $10,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.5% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.4% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 159.9% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 351.4% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.2% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

IFF stock traded up $2.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,898,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,504. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.32. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.14 and a twelve month high of $155.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.05%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $159.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Further Reading

