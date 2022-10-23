IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $3.88 Million Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 74.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 78.3% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMG traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.54. 510,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,611. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $180.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 36.80% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -54.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.43.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

(Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.