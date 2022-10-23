IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $6.10 Million Stock Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the quarter. Valmont Industries accounts for about 1.2% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $6,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $1,130,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 547.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,515,000 after buying an additional 207,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,314,000 after buying an additional 29,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMI traded up $8.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $295.61. The stock had a trading volume of 451,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,203. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.06. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.30 and a 52 week high of $300.45.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.31. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

Insider Activity at Valmont Industries

In other Valmont Industries news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 12,076 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total value of $3,253,395.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,812,012.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Valmont Industries news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total value of $279,280.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,211.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 12,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total transaction of $3,253,395.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,812,012.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $277.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.00.

Valmont Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.