IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Lowers Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in Intel by 4.2% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Intel by 2.5% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,407 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Up 3.4 %

Intel stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.97. The company had a trading volume of 53,058,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,290,644. The stock has a market cap of $110.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.65 and a 200 day moving average of $37.12.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

