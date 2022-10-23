IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Raises Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 158.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,761 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 325.9% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $4,096,952.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,304 shares of company stock valued at $21,513,989 over the last 90 days. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NET traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $54.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,317,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,348,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.76 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.08. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.96 and a 12-month high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.52 million. Research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.08.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

