IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 14,473 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd cut its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,473 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $4,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NLOK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,047.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,181,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,981,000 after buying an additional 7,468,669 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 63.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,524,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,640,000 after buying an additional 4,473,395 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 821.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,396,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,081,000 after buying an additional 3,028,030 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the first quarter worth approximately $60,927,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 6.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,923,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,623,000 after buying an additional 1,488,926 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Ondrej Vlcek acquired 456,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $10,001,367.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 3,453,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,659,568.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NortonLifeLock Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

NLOK traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.80. 3,633,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,760,668. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $30.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.74.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 30.35% and a negative return on equity of 565.66%. The business had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.32 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

NortonLifeLock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

