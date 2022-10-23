iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Matson Money. Inc.

Matson Money. Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,365,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,344 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Matson Money. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Matson Money. Inc. owned 0.43% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $113,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.9% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $80.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,180,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,977,389. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.45. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.73 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.

