iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 75.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,378 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 108,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 765,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,819,000 after purchasing an additional 16,145 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,585,000 after purchasing an additional 38,823 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $43.40 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.12 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.72.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

