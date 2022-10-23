iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 362.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 47.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $49.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.31. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $47.64 and a 12 month high of $70.40.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

