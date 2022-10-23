iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by Seneca House Advisors

Seneca House Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 2.2% of Seneca House Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,424,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,813,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,934,000 after purchasing an additional 492,549 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,326,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,926,000 after buying an additional 17,906 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after acquiring an additional 133,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,230,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,800,000 after buying an additional 143,846 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $136.25 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.33 and a fifty-two week high of $160.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.13.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.