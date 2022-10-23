iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Shares Sold by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional grew its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 132,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,975,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Southern Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 132.8% in the second quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 11,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,781,000 after buying an additional 10,612 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYC opened at $60.08 on Friday. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $55.08 and a 52 week high of $87.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.31.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.