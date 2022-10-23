iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Holdings Decreased by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,032 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 143.5% in the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 724.4% in the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $46.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.01. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $28.13 and a 52 week high of $49.31.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.