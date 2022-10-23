iStar (NYSE:STAR) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of iStar from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.
Shares of STAR stock opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $781.23 million, a P/E ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.24. iStar has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 11.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.90.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in iStar by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in iStar by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iStar in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in iStar by 19.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in iStar in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.
iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.
