Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Stock Performance

Shares of JAGX stock opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.74. Jaguar Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47.

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 652.35% and a negative return on equity of 486.62%. The company had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jaguar Health will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jaguar Health

About Jaguar Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAGX. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health during the first quarter valued at $1,079,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 321,795 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 507.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 141,796 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 99,073 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.