Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Jaguar Health Stock Performance
Shares of JAGX stock opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.74. Jaguar Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 652.35% and a negative return on equity of 486.62%. The company had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jaguar Health will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Jaguar Health
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
