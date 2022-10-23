Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BHKLY)

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for BOC Hong Kong in a report issued on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wong now expects that the company will earn $6.97 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.82. The consensus estimate for BOC Hong Kong’s current full-year earnings is $6.97 per share.

BOC Hong Kong Trading Down 0.2 %

BHKLY opened at $67.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.59. BOC Hong Kong has a 1-year low of $59.56 and a 1-year high of $84.17.

BOC Hong Kong Cuts Dividend

About BOC Hong Kong

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $1.1191 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%.

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; payrolls, corporate deposits, and E-cheques services.

