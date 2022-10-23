Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,084 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,084 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Target stock opened at $159.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $73.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.22.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.