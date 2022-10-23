Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,084 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,084 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Target to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Target to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.22.

Insider Transactions at Target

Target Stock Up 3.1 %

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock opened at $159.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.41. The stock has a market cap of $73.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

